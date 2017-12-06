Crime
December 6, 2017 9:19 am

Man facing charges after transport truck found on fire in Stoney Creek

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton Police file photo

Hamilton Police Service
A A

A Hamilton man is facing charges after a transport truck was set on fire in Stoney Creek.

Police and firefighters were called to Covington Street, near Barton and Centennial, just before 11 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Home owner charged with arson for Hamilton house explosion

Police say a transport truck had been set on fire and another truck had been stolen from the same property.

Officers found the stolen truck a short time later at the Hamilton and Niagara border and arrested the driver.

Jagvir Dhaliwal, 26, of Hamilton is charged with arson, theft and possession under $5,000.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Stoney Creek
transport truck

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News