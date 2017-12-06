Man facing charges after transport truck found on fire in Stoney Creek
A Hamilton man is facing charges after a transport truck was set on fire in Stoney Creek.
Police and firefighters were called to Covington Street, near Barton and Centennial, just before 11 p.m. Monday.
Police say a transport truck had been set on fire and another truck had been stolen from the same property.
Officers found the stolen truck a short time later at the Hamilton and Niagara border and arrested the driver.
Jagvir Dhaliwal, 26, of Hamilton is charged with arson, theft and possession under $5,000.
