Man facing charges after transport truck found on fire in Stoney Creek

A Hamilton man is facing charges after a transport truck was set on fire in Stoney Creek.

Police and firefighters were called to Covington Street, near Barton and Centennial, just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Police say a transport truck had been set on fire and another truck had been stolen from the same property.

Officers found the stolen truck a short time later at the Hamilton and Niagara border and arrested the driver.

Jagvir Dhaliwal, 26, of Hamilton is charged with arson, theft and possession under $5,000.