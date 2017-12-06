Locked doors during council committee debate raise questions at city hall

For the second time in three years, questions are being raised after the doors to London city council chambers were locked to the public during a debate.

It happened during Tuesday night’s community and protective services committee meeting while councillors were discussing updated rules for adult entertainment venues, which included a no-touch rule in strip clubs.

Members of Anova, a women’s advocacy centre in London, waited three hours to hear the debate but were locked out of the public gallery after councillors took a dinner break. They didn’t make it back into council chambers until after councillors had finished their debate.

Coun. Maureen Cassidy, the chair of the committee, apologized to those who were excluded from the debate.

“My sincere apologies and I know the committee apologizes as well,” said Cassidy. “I don’t understand why the door was locked, we weren’t holding a private session in here, we actually left the room. It’s unacceptable.”

Counc. Phil Squire echoed Cassidy’s disappointment.

“If it had been a public participation meeting and people were excluded from participating it would be a really difficult situation, but in this situation, it wasn’t,” said Squire.

“What the public was not here for, wrongfully, was our debate. They do have a chance to review that, but obviously, they were treated unfairly in this case.”

This isn’t the first time this has happened.

The Ontario Ombudsman admonished city council in 2015 after the doors to city hall were locked in June of that year.

The committee voted 3-2 last night to ask staff to investigate why the doors were locked for Tuesday’s debate.

The committee also voted unanimously in favour of the updates to London’s business licensing bylaw, which includes new licensing rules around strip clubs and body rub parlours in London and a ban on touching between customers and employees in strip clubs.

The bylaw will go before full council next week.