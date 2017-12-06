Crime
December 6, 2017 6:25 am

North End stabbing leaves one man in hospital

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Police arrived on scene just after 9:30 p.m. at the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue.

File / Global News
A A

A Tuesday night assault with a knife has left a 30-year-old man in hospital.

Police arrived on scene just after 9:30 p.m. at the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue.

The victim remains in hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police say they continue to look for a suspect.

The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Crime
Knife
Selkirk
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News