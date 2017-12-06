North End stabbing leaves one man in hospital
A Tuesday night assault with a knife has left a 30-year-old man in hospital.
Police arrived on scene just after 9:30 p.m. at the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue.
The victim remains in hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Police say they continue to look for a suspect.
The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.
