December 5, 2017 10:04 pm

2 teens arrested, dangerous boy sought after shooting in Toronto: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – Police in Toronto say they’re looking for a boy wanted in a shooting investigation.

It’s alleged a group of boys approached a home on Sunday morning and intentionally shot into the house.

Investigators says a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested and each face 10 counts, including discharging a firearm with intent to wound or endanger life, intimidation and weapons offences.

They say they are searching for a third suspect, a 15-year-old boy who is facing similar charges.

Police say he is dependent on certain lifesaving medications and has not taken them for a number of days.

He is considered armed, violent and dangerous.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

