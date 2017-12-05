Temperatures set to drop in the GTA as strong cold front arrives

After the Greater Toronto Area recently experienced some warmer than normal weather, temperatures are set to drop noticeably starting on Wednesday.

“A deep area of low pressure lifting north towards Hudson Bay and a strong cold front sweeping across the Great Lakes will lead the charge towards a major pattern change,” Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said Tuesday.

“Temperatures will dip below normal for at least the next 10 to 15 days with several chances of snow, including significant lake effect snow north of the GTA.”

READ MORE: Toronto experiences warmest day in November as temperatures spike

Farnell said temperatures will progressively get colder throughout the weekend and into next week.

“Each front [will bring] the chance of light snow to Toronto and more significant snow downwind of Georgian Bay, Lake Huron and Lake Erie.”

Snow Squall Watches in effect around Georgian Bay and Lake Huron. Significant Lake effect snow (20-40cm) by Friday. pic.twitter.com/8Nk1CUxfeT Story continues below — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) December 5, 2017

Farnell said some areas in cottage country could see 50 to 100 centimetres, or more locally, due to lake effect snow. However, he said patterns indicate it won’t be stormy for the first half of December in Toronto and the surrounding regions.

The forecast comes as some areas in the Greater Toronto Area experienced a daytime high of 12 C Tuesday afternoon.

In Toronto on Wednesday, the forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 3 C and an overnight low of -2 C.