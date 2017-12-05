Crime
Police charge 2 Toronto men in August homicide at Mississauga home

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Peel regional police say two men are to appear in court Wednesday facing charges in the region’s 12th homicide of the year.

Police say 29-year-old Franc Paisley of Toronto died after being shot in a Mississauga home on Aug. 26.

They say two men were arrested and charged on Tuesday.

A 24-year-old Toronto man is charged with second-degree murder.

Another Toronto man, also 24, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

They are to appear in court in Brampton, Ont., for a bail hearing.

