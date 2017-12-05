Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, December 05, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

DON’T rely on most of your weather websites and apps (including Siri) on valley weather this week… Unless a human meteorologist has gone in and fine-tuned your app forecast, many of your online sunny forecasts for the rest of the week will be unreliable.

This is because computers usually can’t forecast valley cloud, and that’s exactly what we will see this week. Although we cleared out late Tuesday afternoon, the chances of clearing will diminish through the work week as the temperature inversion strengthens.

The reason why this happens is because when warmer air pushes in aloft, it creates stability. Vertical air movement is often encouraged when temperatures decrease with height. But when temperatures increase with height during an inversion, the air and cloud in the valleys become stagnant and still.

If you’re sick of the cloud, take a drive up to the mountains where sun will be shining under an upper ridge and it will be warmer.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: -3 to 2C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla