Canmore council weighs spending money on Olympic bid exploration process

Talk to people on the street in Canmore and they’ll tell you the 1988 Winter Olympics put the town on the map. The question is will the community want the games to find their way back in 2026?

On Tuesday night, Canmore town council will discuss whether or not it wants to proceed with an exploration of what the community’s contribution could look like to a 2026 Calgary Winter Olympics and Paralympics bid.

“In 1988, we were ready, but not quite,” said local jewelry store owner Tracey Bertrand, who is bullish about the prospect of her community being part of a bid. “It was an introduction for everyone, but now it’ll be ‘welcome back.'”

Canmore town administration said Tuesday while it has been in consultation with the Calgary bid exploration committee, the level of attention required has increased since Calgary has undertaken further analysis of a potential bid.

“Engagement with the town has increased and it is becoming increasingly clear that the time is now for Canmore to take the lead for looking after its own interests,” wrote town chief administrative officer Lori de Soto in a request for a decision report to council.

Council is being asked to consider spending $200,000 to advance the town’s bid exploration process. The money would go to establish Canmore’s own bid, conduct public engagement sessions, support the Calgary bid process, and fund a trip for Canmore Mayor John Borrowman to travel to Pyeongchang, South Korea, as part of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) mandatory candidate city observer program.

De Soto said while the town could wait for the province and Ottawa to come on board with funding commitments prior to doing work on a possible bid, the level of work to be completed is significant and requires additional resources.

“Given the IOC timelines and the City of Calgary work plan, administration believes waiting for certainty of participation by other levels of government will hamper the town’s ability to participate in and influence the bid process.”

On Tuesday, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi was hopeful Canmore would press ahead with getting involved in the bid exploration process.

“Canmore is a very important partner in all of this and would be a host of events if we go forward, so I hope they’ll continue with us on this journey.”

– With files from Aurelio Perri