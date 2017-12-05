Edmonton Oilers to stick with Brossoit against Flyers

Laurent Brossoit will get another chance in goal when the Edmonton Oilers host the Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

Brossoit, who has taken over in the Oilers net with the injury to Cam Talbot, has allowed five goals in each of his last two starts. After making several big saves last Thursday against Toronto, Brossoit let in two softies on Saturday in Calgary.

“He’s gotta remain focused. He’s gotta stay in it and provide us with the ordinary save. He’s made some extraordinary saves,” head coach Todd McLellan said. “But the ordinary save is one that we’re looking for as well. We have confidence that we can do that.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers hoping to rebuild Brossoit’s confidence after tough third period in Calgary

The Oilers are expected to go with the same lineup that beat the Flames 7-5. Talbot remains about a week away from returning from an upper body. Defenceman Adam Larsson is also on injured reserve and has missed the last two games. It was originally hoped he could be back this week.

“Talbs’ timeline is generally the same. He’ll likely get on the ice later this week,” McLellan said.

“Lars is going to be perhaps a little bit longer than we thought. He tried to skate yesterday, had a bit of a setback, so it could be a little big longer.”

Connor McDavid was back at practice on Tuesday after missing Monday’s practice with an illness.