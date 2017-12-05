Kingston shoppers, toy expert weigh in on trending toys for Christmas 2017

What are some of the biggest trends when it comes to toys for the holiday season?

Electronic gadgets seem to be all the rage this year.

Moonlite takes ‘story time’ a step further by projecting a story onto a wall or ceiling instead of reading it in a traditional book. A starter Moonlite pack is $30.

“You’re projecting the images from the story out of the phone. You can actually project them so they cover the entire ceiling in the bedroom,” said Ryan Carr, a Toy Expert at Mastermind Toys in Kingston.

READ MORE: Will Toys ‘R’ Us stick around in Canada? And other questions, answered

Another trend this holiday season is a timeless favourite: dolls.

Our Generation, which are the 18-inch dolls, are flying off the shelves because of their realistic look and feel.

Our Generation dolls can set you back anywhere from $40 to $60 and that doesn’t include all of the accessories.

“We wanted to get something that was the right size but pliable for her because our granddaughter is only three,” said Francine Kennedy, a Kingston shopper.

Hatchimals, a favourite in 2016, is back again.

The hatchable eggs, with friendly creatures inside, can run $90 for the large eggs or the mini-versions are less than $10.

READ MORE: Mastermind Toys eyes expansion in Canada as Toys ‘R’ Us flounders

“And this year they’ve evolved. In one egg you’ll get twins. So when it hatches two little ones come out,” said Carr.

Not all toys need special attachments or batteries.

According to Carr, sometimes all kids want for Christmas is something they can build and create with like gooey slime or classic LEGO pieces.