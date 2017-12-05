Fire damages a home with criminal past in south Okanagan

A vacant house in the south Okanagan with a criminal past has been heavily damaged by fire.

Fire dispatch received a call about smoke coming from the 5400-block of Primrose Lane in Oliver just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday.

“We had a report of some smoke, one of our captains came out to investigate and did see some smoke,” Oliver Fire Department spokesperson Rob Graham said. “And upon arriving down the road in front of the house saw some thick, heavy smoke and got out to check it out and did find some fire at the back of the house.”

RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk told Global News the house had not been lived in for some time but that the people who did reside there previously had been involved in drug activity.

He also said that about a year ago, a man wanted on several serious offences was arrested at the house.

It’s believed the fire started inside the structure and left it heavily damaged.

“There is a heavy amount of fire damage where we believe the fire originated and a fair amount of smoke damage,” Graham said.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious but the cause is still under investigation.