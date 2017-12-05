St. Thomas police search for missing 16 year old boy

St. Thomas police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Parker Brooks (pictured) was last seen by his father at the family residence on Alma Street around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Parker is described as five-foot-eleven, 150 pounds, with short brown hair, and he was most likely wearing a black leather jacket and carrying a gym bag.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 http://www.stps.on.ca or Crime Stoppers at http://www.stthomascrimestoppers.ca