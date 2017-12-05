Body cam captures police officer’s desperate struggle to save unresponsive infant

After running up three flights of stairs, a Georgia police officer was confronted with a scary scene: an unresponsive baby, being held in the arms of her anxious mother while the family looked on helplessly.

“We need an ambulance! We need an ambulance!” So begins the 911 call, which came into the Savannah-Chatham Police Department dispatch on Dec. 1 at 8:30 p.m.

“My mamma’s baby has stopped breathing. [She’s] a newborn. Please send someone quick.”

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, Officer William Eng overheard the call and, because he was the closest to the scene, decided to respond, even though he was not dispatched himself.

His body camera was rolling as he sprinted up three flights of stairs, only to find the unresponsive infant in the arms of his mother, Tina Adkins. Eng began chest compressions on the unresponsive baby, who was only 29 days old.

After a minute, Eng’s labours were rewarded when he “heard a little cry” and the baby began to move, according to the Savannah Morning News.

“The baby has been revived and is going to Candler [Hospital],” Eng reported to the police dispatcher. According to police, doctors at the hospital say the baby would not have survived without Eng’s first aid.

At an emotional press conference Monday, Eng was reunited with the family – and the little girl whose life he saved.

“He was at the right place at the right time,” the baby’s grandmother told reporters.