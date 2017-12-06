Bob Layton Editorial: Attention passengers

Every time I fly somewhere I come back with stories.

Last week, we arrived at the airport two hours early for the first leg of our flight to Phoenix, Ariz. and got there just in time to see them change the departure board – our flight would be two hours late – that meant a four hour wait.

Should airports have some entertainment or at least a chair you can comfortably sleep in?

In Phoenix, waiting for our next flight, another airline was in trouble. Their plane had broken down and there was only a smaller one available.

Twenty pre-paid passengers would have to volunteer to take a later flight.

First the announcement would ask, and then it would seem to beg, with a $500 voucher. Later, that would be raised to $700. Then it would be $750.

Then our flight was ready so I don’t know how the situation was resolved.

We know they won’t drag you off the plane anymore, but what if there are not enough seats on a smaller replacement plane and you are heading for a wedding or a funeral?

Do they just keep upping the ante until it’s a price you cannot refuse?

Does the passengers bill of rights even cover this?

Tell me your airline experience.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.