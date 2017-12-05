Missing Teen
December 5, 2017 12:39 pm

Thompson RCMP looking for missing teen

By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP are concerned for the well-being of 14-year-old Albert Chastelaine from Thompson.

RCMP Handout
A A

RCMP in Thompson are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Albert Chastelaine, 14, was reported missing from the community Nov. 27 around 10 a.m.

The teen also known as ‘Billy’ was last seen Dec. 1. He is believed to still be in the Thompson area.

He is described as 5’3″, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information about Chastelaine’s whereabouts are asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chastelaine
Manitoba
Missing
Missing Teen
RCMP
Thompson

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News