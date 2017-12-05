Thompson RCMP looking for missing teen
RCMP in Thompson are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
Albert Chastelaine, 14, was reported missing from the community Nov. 27 around 10 a.m.
The teen also known as ‘Billy’ was last seen Dec. 1. He is believed to still be in the Thompson area.
He is described as 5’3″, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with any information about Chastelaine’s whereabouts are asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911.
