Toronto man facing 10 charges in alleged rental scam: police

A 33-year-old Toronto man has been charged with fraud after several people were allegedly bilked out of their deposits on a room advertised for rent.

According to Toronto police, a suspect posted an online ad offering a room in his apartment and accepted cash transfers from several would-be roommates.

After the deposit was received, however, he allegedly stopped communicating with them. Police said in some cases he partially refunded their money upon request but “issued various excuses as to why he was unable to issue a full repayment.”

Police say the suspect used his real name, but also went by the aliases Michael Krug or Mike Lemke.

On Friday, Michael Adam Lemke turned himself in to Toronto police. He was charged with nine counts of fraud under $5,000 and a single count of possession of the proceeds of crime.

He is scheduled to appear in court in January.