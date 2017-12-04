Politics
December 4, 2017 11:05 pm

Donald Trump to attend civil rights museum opening in Mississippi

By Staff The Associated Press

Donald Trump smiles upon signing an executive order after announcing big cuts to Utah's sprawling wilderness national monuments at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., December 4, 2017

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will be travelling to Mississippi on Saturday to attend the opening of a new civil rights museum.

That’s according to a White House official. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the trip before it is formally announced.

The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and adjacent Museum of Mississippi History are scheduled to open at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Trump faced criticism for several racially-charged tweets and comments, including saying “both sides” were at fault for violence at a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He’s also criticized black NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police violence and racism.

Trump paid a visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

