December 4, 2017 10:17 pm

2 dead after vehicle collisions in Toronto, Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision on Hurontario Street. It happened during the evening rush hour Monday.

Police are investigating the deaths of two people after collisions in Toronto and Mississauga Monday evening.

Peel Regional Police were called to Hurontario Street and Brunel Road, south of Highway 401, at around 5:40 p.m. with reports of a collision.

Peel Paramedics said a man, believed to be in his 40s, was taken to hospital without vital signs. He was later pronounced dead.

Around half an hour later, police and paramedics were called to the northbound collector lanes of Highway 427 near Dundas Street West.

An Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson told Global News a 55-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and run over by another. The spokesperson said officers are trying to determine why the woman was on the highway.

