Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, December 05, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

An upper ridge will gradually build over the region this week.

This will keep sun in the mix today, but when a temperature inversion starts to set up tomorrow, valley cloud will gradually take over the weather pattern.

There will likely be clouds in the morning with the chance of sun by the afternoon tomorrow. However as the week progresses, the likelihood of clearing will decrease. By the end of the week when the inversion strengthens, most valley areas will be socked in while higher elevations will be in the sun.

Today’s daytime high range: -2 to 2C

~ Duane/Wesla