December 4, 2017 8:07 pm

Aylmer man, 36, dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle

A 36-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday east of Aylmer, Ont., Elgin OPP said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene along Talbot Line near Carter Road around 6 p.m. for a report of a collision involving a male pedestrian and a Chrysler 300.

Few other details have been released, but OPP said on Monday that the victim, identified only as a 36-year-old Aylmer man, was rushed to hospital with critical injuries and later died in hospital.

Police haven’t released a cause, but say no foul play is suspected at this time.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police said a post-mortem was scheduled for Monday.

