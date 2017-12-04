Kelowna
Shed goes up in flames in Kelowna’s Mission area

Firefighters were called to an upper Mission property in Kelowna on Monday afternoon to reports of a shed fire.

When crews arrived at 509 Stanley Crescent, they realized that the shed was situated quite close to a home.

They managed to douse the flames before they spread to the home, but the shed was destroyed.

The Kelowna Fire Department determined that the fire was caused by a space heater.

 

