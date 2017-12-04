Shed goes up in flames in Kelowna’s Mission area
A A
Firefighters were called to an upper Mission property in Kelowna on Monday afternoon to reports of a shed fire.
When crews arrived at 509 Stanley Crescent, they realized that the shed was situated quite close to a home.
They managed to douse the flames before they spread to the home, but the shed was destroyed.
The Kelowna Fire Department determined that the fire was caused by a space heater.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.