Trail building earns Lake Country man a commemorative medal

Senator Nancy Green Raine presented a Senate 150th commemorative medal to Dev Fraser of Lake Country last week.

Medals were awarded to outstanding community volunteers from the interior of B.C. for building and promoting community trails.

Fraser received his medal for his work as a trail builder.

He is president of Walk Around The Lake, an organization that promotes hiking and walking in Lake Country, inspiring the development of a 55 kilometre network of trails.

He is now focusing on the establishment of even more trails using decommissioned railway tracks.

Fraser received his medal at a ceremony in the Senate on Nov. 29.