Free bus rides to ‘Ding in the New Year’

Regina Transit and Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) are teaming up once again for their 30th annual “Ding in the New Year.”

Ding in the New Year is a free bus service that runs on New Year’s Eve from 7 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. CT on Jan. 1, 2018.

“Last year we saw about 2,000 people enjoy New Year’s celebrations and be responsible by taking Regina Transit for free,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

“We understand people want to celebrate, but there is no excuse for getting behind the wheel after drinking when we have free comprehensive bus service available. Let’s do the right thing this year and Ding in the New Year so all of us arrive home safely.”

Regina Transit has many options for residents to plan their routes on New Year’s Eve and also year-round schedules on TransitLive.com.