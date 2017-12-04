Regina snow route parking ban in effect starting Tuesday morning

The City of Regina has declared the snow route in effect, which means there is no parking along the identified route for a 24-hour period.

The parking ban will allow city crews to plow the roads from curb-to-curb, improving traffic flow along the roadways.

Effective 6 a.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 5, there will be no parking along the snow routes until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The snow routes are:

Victoria Avenue between Broad Street and Winnipeg Street;

Winnipeg Street between Victoria Avenue and College Avenue; and

College Avenue between Winnipeg Street and Arcola Avenue.

Blue signs with a snowflake help identify where there is no parking during the 24-hour ban.

Vehicles which remain parked on snow routes during the temporary parking ban will be ticketed.