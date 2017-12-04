Regina snow route parking ban in effect starting Tuesday morning
A A
The City of Regina has declared the snow route in effect, which means there is no parking along the identified route for a 24-hour period.
The parking ban will allow city crews to plow the roads from curb-to-curb, improving traffic flow along the roadways.
Effective 6 a.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 5, there will be no parking along the snow routes until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6.
The snow routes are:
- Victoria Avenue between Broad Street and Winnipeg Street;
- Winnipeg Street between Victoria Avenue and College Avenue; and
- College Avenue between Winnipeg Street and Arcola Avenue.
Blue signs with a snowflake help identify where there is no parking during the 24-hour ban.
Vehicles which remain parked on snow routes during the temporary parking ban will be ticketed.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.