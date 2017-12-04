Canada
December 4, 2017 4:46 pm

Regina snow route parking ban in effect starting Tuesday morning

By Web Producer  Global News

The City of Regina has declared the snow route in effect, which means there is no parking along the identified route for a 24-hour period.

File / Global News
A A

The City of Regina has declared the snow route in effect, which means there is no parking along the identified route for a 24-hour period.

The parking ban will allow city crews to plow the roads from curb-to-curb, improving traffic flow along the roadways.

Effective 6 a.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 5, there will be no parking along the snow routes until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The snow routes are:

  • Victoria Avenue between Broad Street and Winnipeg Street;
  • Winnipeg Street between Victoria Avenue and College Avenue; and
  • College Avenue between Winnipeg Street and Arcola Avenue.

Blue signs with a snowflake help identify where there is no parking during the 24-hour ban.

Vehicles which remain parked on snow routes during the temporary parking ban will be ticketed.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Parking Ban
Plow
Snow Clearing
Snow route
snow routes
traffic flow

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News