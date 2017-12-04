Two men arrested after police find loaded sawed-off rifle in truck
Two men are facing numerous charges after a loaded sawed-off rifle was found in a truck early Sunday morning.
On Sunday at around 2 a.m. CT, Regina police pulled over a Ford F-150 in the 1300-block of King Street. The truck matched the description of a vehicle that was involved in an ‘evade police’ incident last week.
The driver and passenger exited the vehicle without incident and were arrested. A search of the truck found a loaded sawed-off rifle and a quantity of marijuana.
Jason Dieon Tanner, 35, and Corey James Wasnik, 38, are charged with a slew of offences that include carless use of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
Both Regina men made their first court appearance on Monday morning.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.