Two men arrested after police find loaded sawed-off rifle in truck

Two men are facing numerous charges after a loaded sawed-off rifle was found in a truck early Sunday morning.

On Sunday at around 2 a.m. CT, Regina police pulled over a Ford F-150 in the 1300-block of King Street. The truck matched the description of a vehicle that was involved in an ‘evade police’ incident last week.

The driver and passenger exited the vehicle without incident and were arrested. A search of the truck found a loaded sawed-off rifle and a quantity of marijuana.

Jason Dieon Tanner, 35, and Corey James Wasnik, 38, are charged with a slew of offences that include carless use of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Both Regina men made their first court appearance on Monday morning.