‘Just Watch ME!’ contest taking submissions from entrepreneurs with disabilities

The Just Watch ME! contest calls on entrepreneurs from rural Manitoba and rural Saskatchewan to submit videos about their business success.

Entrepreneurs with disabilities from rural Manitoba and rural Saskatchewan have a chance to win money and prizes in the annual “Just Watch ME!” contest.

Applicants submit short videos about their business success and in February, the winner of $1,000 and other prizes will be announced.

The contest is part of the Community Futures Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Program (EDP).

An official kick-off event was held at the Frances Morrison Library in Saskatoon Monday, including a panel of local small business owners, contest judges and past contest winners.

Speakers focused on the power of digital video storytelling.

“Our annual video contest, and kick-off event, is just one way we celebrate and showcase the success of rural entrepreneurs with disabilities or health conditions,” EDP manager Susan Bater said in a news release.

One of last year’s finalists, Kimberly Wylie of Rosthern, Sask., launched True U Tattoo & Creationz.

“Being self-employed allows me to create the right environment for myself and my clients, creating a relaxing happy, and personable atmosphere where creativity flourishes,” Wylie said in the release.

“I would advise anybody with a disability to follow a skill they have, to find the right team and create the right environment to build your own success.”

Community Futures is a non-profit organization helping rural communities with economic development for more than 30 years.

