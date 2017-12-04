‘Just Watch ME!’ contest taking submissions from entrepreneurs with disabilities

Entrepreneurs with disabilities from rural Manitoba and rural Saskatchewan have a chance to win money and prizes in the annual “Just Watch ME!” contest.

Applicants submit short videos about their business success and in February, the winner of $1,000 and other prizes will be announced.

The contest is part of the Community Futures Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Program (EDP).

An official kick-off event was held at the Frances Morrison Library in Saskatoon Monday, including a panel of local small business owners, contest judges and past contest winners.

Speakers focused on the power of digital video storytelling.

“Our annual video contest, and kick-off event, is just one way we celebrate and showcase the success of rural entrepreneurs with disabilities or health conditions,” EDP manager Susan Bater said in a news release.

One of last year’s finalists, Kimberly Wylie of Rosthern, Sask., launched True U Tattoo & Creationz.

“Being self-employed allows me to create the right environment for myself and my clients, creating a relaxing happy, and personable atmosphere where creativity flourishes,” Wylie said in the release.

“I would advise anybody with a disability to follow a skill they have, to find the right team and create the right environment to build your own success.”

Community Futures is a non-profit organization helping rural communities with economic development for more than 30 years.