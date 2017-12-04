Police release surveillance footage of Kitchener break-ins

Waterloo Regional Police have released surveillance video following a rash of break-ins in the Deer Ridge area of Kitchener.

Seven incidents have been reported to police between Oct. 16 and Nov. 19, and police said all of the homes were broken into during the day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Former Guelph acupuncturist faces more sexual assault charges

“In most cases, it’s believed the suspect rings the front door in an attempt to determine if anyone is home. The suspect then walks around to the back of the home and forces his way in through a door,” police said in a news release Monday.

Residents are being reminded to be vigilant and contact the police if they notice suspicious people or activity in the area.

Anyone with information into this investigation is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8418 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.