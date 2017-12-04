Canada
Airdrie RCMP locate missing teens

Airdrie RCMP say Dhenieze Tumaliuan and Kate Louise Manugue were last seen on Nov. 30, 2017.

Airdrie RCMP said Monday afternoon that two teens who had not been seen since last week have been found.

Police said in a statement that 13-year-old Dhenieze Tumaliuan and 16-year-old Kate Louise Manugue were “located safely” earlier on Monday.

No further details were provided.

