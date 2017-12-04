Airdrie RCMP locate missing teens
A A
Airdrie RCMP said Monday afternoon that two teens who had not been seen since last week have been found.
Police said in a statement that 13-year-old Dhenieze Tumaliuan and 16-year-old Kate Louise Manugue were “located safely” earlier on Monday.
READ MORE: Man knocked unconscious in ‘road rage’ incident in southern Alberta
No further details were provided.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.