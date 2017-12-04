Hamilton man charged with impaired boating and resisting arrest

A Hamilton man has been charged with impaired boating in the Hamilton Harbour.

Police received a 911 call just before 6 p.m. Saturday about a suspected impaired boater in the harbour.

The Marine Unit responded and located the suspect, who was operating a 10-foot inflatable boat with a small outboard motor. Police say the boat was being operated in an erratic manner as it headed into a local marina. The boater, who police say showed obvious signs of impairment by alcohol, was arrested.

The 42-year-old man has been charged with numerous offences, including impaired operation of a vessel and resisting arrest.

Police are reminding all boaters that impaired boating is impaired driving and a conviction carries the same penalties as that of a motor vehicle.