Christopher Garnier murder trial resumes at N.S. Supreme Court

The trial for a Nova Scotia man accused of killing an off-duty police officer is scheduled to resume Monday morning.

Christopher Garnier, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Catherine Campbell in September 2015. Garnier is also charged with improperly interfering with a dead body.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The Crown has alleged Garnier struck Campbell on the head at a Halifax apartment before strangling her and placing her body in a green bin to dispose of on Sept. 11, 2015.

Campbell’s remains were found under the Macdonald Bridge on Sept. 16, 2015.

Testimony in the case was postponed Thursday after one of the jury members became ill. The Crown will resume calling evidence at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

