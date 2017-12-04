Crime
December 4, 2017 8:16 am

Police investigate fatal shooting in Oakville

Halton Regional Police were called to the area near North Park Blvd and Sawmill Road. That's where they found the adult male victim with gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

Halton police are investigating after a man was found dead after he was shot in Oakville.

Police were called to the area near North Park Boulevard and Sawmill Road at around 7 p.m. Sunday. That’s where they found the man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police are asking anyone in the area who has security cameras to contact them.

