Police investigate fatal shooting in Oakville
Halton police are investigating after a man was found dead after he was shot in Oakville.
Police were called to the area near North Park Boulevard and Sawmill Road at around 7 p.m. Sunday. That’s where they found the man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
.@HaltonPolice say On Sunday, December 3, 2017, shortly after 7:00pm emergency services responded to a 911 call reporting possible gun shots in area of North Park Blvd and Sawmill Road, in #Oakville. Upon arrival, emergency services located a lone deceased male in a vehicle pic.twitter.com/J0XhR16lXp
— Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) December 4, 2017
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
Police are asking anyone in the area who has security cameras to contact them.
