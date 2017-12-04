Fog advisory issued for the Greater Toronto Area

The Greater Toronto Area is under a fog advisory Monday morning.

Environment Canada said some regions may experience near zero visibility, but conditions are expected to improve.

The regions under the advisory include the following:

Toronto

Hamilton

Halton – Peel

York – Durham

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. The weather service is advising motorists to reduce their speed while driving, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.

Officials at Toronto Pearson International Airport also issued an advisory telling travellers that there may be delays due to the fog.

Passengers are encouraged to check their flight status online.