Special weather statement issued for southern Manitoba

Some nasty weather is moving into southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada has issued a Special weather statement.

The statement says a developing Colorado low will bring possible freezing rain to parts of southern Manitoba this evening.

The same system is expected to pick up stream on Monday and bring snow, blowing snow and strong winds with poor visibility at times.

Snow fall amounts will range from 2 to 4 cm for Winnipeg and 5 to 10 cm for the southern and eastern Red River Valley.

Blowing snow is expected to continue until Tuesday when the system begins to weaken.