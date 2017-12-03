51-year-old man headed to Calgary texts ‘help me’ before going missing: RCMP

RCMP in Claresholm, Alta. are looking for a missing man last seen early Sunday morning.

At around 8 a.m., 51-year-old Nelson Pires left his home in Claresholm en route to Calgary and hasn’t been located since.

Police said Pires texted his wife “help me” and multiple attempts to reach Pires were not successful.

RCMP and Pires’ family said they’re concerned for his well-being.

Pires was driving a red Mazda 3 with licence plate number BXB 6141. He was last seen wearing a jean jacket over a green, white and blue hoodie. He was also wearing brown pants and black “Crocs” shoes and possibly a fitted black toque.

Anyone with any information about Pires’ whereabouts is asked to call their police department or the Claresholm RCMP detachment at 403-625-4444.