Home for the holidays: Three Vernon families get keys to new homes

Christmas came early for three families in the north Okanagan, who were handed the keys to their new homes on Saturday.

Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit housing organization, made their dreams of home ownership become a reality just in time for the holidays.

Ivan and Natalie Scowen are busy parents raising three young children in Vernon.

Being a single-income household, the prospective first time-buyers had difficulty saving for a down-payment.

“That was our biggest struggle was being able to save that up when there is so many other things you have to pay for,” Natalie Scowen said.

“Adequate living is just hard to find. A couple rentals before, a lot of mice was in the house, and just not nice conditions,” Ivan Scowen added.

The non-profit housing organization selected the Scowens, along with two other families, to become the new owners of a triplex in the 2400 block of 35th Avenue.

The City of Vernon donated the land and the organization built the 1,500 square foot, three-bedroom homes for low-income families.

The families purchased the homes with no down payment and interest-free mortgages.

On Saturday, volunteers, community sponsors and the new owners gathered to officially receive the keys to their new homes.

Habitat for Humanity’s Okanagan chairperson Stacey Fenwick said the model empowers families to invest in home ownership.

Fenwick said there is high demand for the program in the Okanagan– with 30 families already living in Habitat homes.

“It’s really badly needed, especially in the Okanagan,” she said. “Our average home price is close to $700,000.”

For the Scowens it was an early Christmas present to finally have a place to call home.