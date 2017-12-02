CP Holiday train rolling into Winnipeg Saturday

The Canadian Pacific Holiday train is chugging along to Winnipeg and will arrive Sunday evening.

It’s scheduled to stop at Molson Street between Panet and Munroe at 9 p.m., with a concert from 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. performed by Colin James and Emma-Lee.

“People are loving it,” Canadian Pacific’s Mallory McCredie said. “There’s 14 rail cars that we completely have lit up with lights. We’ve got hundreds of thousands of these LED lights and different animated designs. It’s really bright, you can’t miss us coming into town.”

The train has been running across the country collecting donations for local food banks.

“In each community we partner with a local food bank to start raising awareness for hunger issues and raise funds and donations for the food bank,” McCredie said.

Prior to arriving in Winnipeg, the train will arrive in Whitemouth at 6:45 p.m. with the concert at 7 p.m.

On Sunday the train will be in Portage la Prairie, Neepawa, Minnedosa and Shoal Lake.