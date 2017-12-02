Police looking for witnesses after senior killed by vehicle

Winnipeg police are asking anyone with information to come forward after a senior was struck and killed in a collision Friday.

The woman in her 80s was hit in a collision at the intersection of Main Street and Anderson Avenue around 6 a.m.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died in the afternoon from her injuries.

Police are especially looking for a pedestrian who many have been crossing the street at the same time, but anyone with information can contact investigators at 204- 986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.