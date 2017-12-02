Woman sexually assaulted in her home by 3 men: Police
Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman in her 20s says she was sexually assaulted in her own home on Thursday.
The woman told police she answered a knock on the door and was confronted by three men, one was armed with a handgun. She said she was sexually assaulted and that the suspects had disguises on.
Police say this happened in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Police don’t believe this was a random attack and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
