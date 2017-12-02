Canada
December 2, 2017 1:13 pm

Massive coal spill on Highway 6 in Caledonia after transport truck rollover

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

OPP say speed is being considered as a contributing factor in the collision.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File
A A

The OPP is investigating after a collision on Highway 6 in Caledonia left tens of thousands of pounds of coal strewn across the road.

Investigators determined that a transport truck was headed southbound on Highway 6 to Greens Road at around 8 a.m. Saturday morning when the driver lost control on a curve.

The truck and its trailer tipped over, spilling about 36,000 pounds of coal.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Inquiry into 8 drug-related deaths at Hamilton jail set for April

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Stoney Creek, didn’t suffer any injuries in the crash.

Police say speed is being considered as a contributing factor and charges are pending.

The Ministry of Environment has also been called in after diesel fuel spilled from the truck and into a nearby ditch.

The OPP has closed Highway 6 at Greens Road while cleanup is underway and the investigation continues.

READ MORE: Pair arrested in connection with Hamilton convenience store robberies

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Caledonia
Coal
coal spill
coal spill Caledonia
coal spill Hwy 6
Collision
greens road
Highway 6
Ministry of Environment
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
transport truck

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News