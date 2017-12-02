Massive coal spill on Highway 6 in Caledonia after transport truck rollover

The OPP is investigating after a collision on Highway 6 in Caledonia left tens of thousands of pounds of coal strewn across the road.

Investigators determined that a transport truck was headed southbound on Highway 6 to Greens Road at around 8 a.m. Saturday morning when the driver lost control on a curve.

The truck and its trailer tipped over, spilling about 36,000 pounds of coal.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Stoney Creek, didn’t suffer any injuries in the crash.

Police say speed is being considered as a contributing factor and charges are pending.

The Ministry of Environment has also been called in after diesel fuel spilled from the truck and into a nearby ditch.

The OPP has closed Highway 6 at Greens Road while cleanup is underway and the investigation continues.

