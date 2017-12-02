Massive coal spill on Highway 6 in Caledonia after transport truck rollover
The OPP is investigating after a collision on Highway 6 in Caledonia left tens of thousands of pounds of coal strewn across the road.
Investigators determined that a transport truck was headed southbound on Highway 6 to Greens Road at around 8 a.m. Saturday morning when the driver lost control on a curve.
The truck and its trailer tipped over, spilling about 36,000 pounds of coal.
READ MORE: Inquiry into 8 drug-related deaths at Hamilton jail set for April
The driver, a 36-year-old man from Stoney Creek, didn’t suffer any injuries in the crash.
Police say speed is being considered as a contributing factor and charges are pending.
The Ministry of Environment has also been called in after diesel fuel spilled from the truck and into a nearby ditch.
The OPP has closed Highway 6 at Greens Road while cleanup is underway and the investigation continues.
READ MORE: Pair arrested in connection with Hamilton convenience store robberies
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.