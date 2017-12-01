Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, December 01, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Freezing levels will remain low enough that some of the high elevation communities will see wet snow Friday night.

A few sunny breaks are possible Saturday morning, but a low pushing into Washington State will keep the risk of rain and snow in the forecast for the first half of the weekend.

Clearing on Sunday will bring brighter and sunnier conditions for most areas by the afternoon.

Weekend daytime temperatures will be near freezing.

Long range charts point to the threat of valley cloud by the middle of next week….

This weekend’s daytime high range: -2 to 3C

~ Duane/Wesla