Edmonton man charged with sexual assault involving 2 teens

A 52-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with several counts of sexual assault in connection with several incidents dating back to July.

Police said a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy were victimized on several occasions between July and November of this year.

It’s alleged a male suspect engaged in sexual acts with two minors in a private area of an Edmonton business, after befriending them and gaining their trust. Police believe the suspect uses a north-end mall to befriend people.

On Tuesday, Majed “Mark” Zeitouni was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference, three counts of invitation to sexual touching and four counts of breach of probation and uttering threats.

Police believe there may be other victims, both youths and adults.

Anyone who may have come in contact with the accused is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.