Crime
December 1, 2017 4:10 pm

Composite sketch released of suspect in Hamilton sexual assault

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton police have released a composite sketch of a suspect in a sex assault case.

Hamilton Police Service
A A

Hamilton police have released a composite sketch of a suspect as they continue to investigate an apparently random, daytime sexual assault.

Last weekend, investigators have said that a woman in her 60s was dragged into an alleyway in the area of Rebecca and Catherine Streets.

It happened at about 2 p.m.  Sunday afternoon.

The male suspect has been described as being about 6 feet tall and of thin build, with a large beard and wearing an army style jacket.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hamilton Crime
Hamilton Police
sex assault hamilton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News