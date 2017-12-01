Composite sketch released of suspect in Hamilton sexual assault
A A
Hamilton police have released a composite sketch of a suspect as they continue to investigate an apparently random, daytime sexual assault.
Last weekend, investigators have said that a woman in her 60s was dragged into an alleyway in the area of Rebecca and Catherine Streets.
It happened at about 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
The male suspect has been described as being about 6 feet tall and of thin build, with a large beard and wearing an army style jacket.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.