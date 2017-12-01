Inquiry into 8 drug-related deaths at Hamilton jail set for April

A new date has been set for a long-awaited inquest into a series of drug-related deaths at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre.

The joint inquest is expected to last six weeks and to hear from approximately 100 witnesses.

It will examine the deaths of eight men at the Barton Street jail between March of 2012 and March of 2016.

Each of the men died while in custody and drug toxicity was a common factor.

The inquest will examine the events surrounding the deaths and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.

It will begin on Monday, April 9, 2018. Dr. Reuven Jhirad will preside as inquest coroner and Karen Shea will be counsel to the coroner.