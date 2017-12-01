Crime
December 1, 2017 3:20 pm

Hamilton man wanted in residential robberies arrested

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML
Robert Watters, 39 of Hamilton, has been charged in a series of break and enters.

Robert Watters, 39 of Hamilton, has been charged in a series of break and enters.

Hamilton Police Service
A A

Two days after issuing a plea for assistance, Hamilton police say a suspect is in custody in connection with a series of residential entries.

Investigators say 39-year-old Robert Watters was located yesterday — and will be facing a variety of charges ranging from break and enter and possession to identity theft and fraud.

READ MORE: Police search for Hamilton man after series of break-ins

Police say the crime spree happened earlier this month in Flamborough and Glanbrook.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Flamborough
Glanbrook
Hamilton Police
Robberies

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News