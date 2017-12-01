Hamilton man wanted in residential robberies arrested

Two days after issuing a plea for assistance, Hamilton police say a suspect is in custody in connection with a series of residential entries.

Investigators say 39-year-old Robert Watters was located yesterday — and will be facing a variety of charges ranging from break and enter and possession to identity theft and fraud.

Police say the crime spree happened earlier this month in Flamborough and Glanbrook.