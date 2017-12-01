Hamilton man wanted in residential robberies arrested
A A
Two days after issuing a plea for assistance, Hamilton police say a suspect is in custody in connection with a series of residential entries.
Investigators say 39-year-old Robert Watters was located yesterday — and will be facing a variety of charges ranging from break and enter and possession to identity theft and fraud.
READ MORE: Police search for Hamilton man after series of break-ins
Police say the crime spree happened earlier this month in Flamborough and Glanbrook.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.