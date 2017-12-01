Driver taken to hospital after crash in Edmonton’s west end

One driver was taken to hospital Friday afternoon after a single vehicle collision on 149 Street.

Police closed the road in both directions between 91 and 93 avenues for about three hours as they investigated the crash.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said police responded to the collision at around 11:20 Friday morning.

The vehicle reportedly struck a light pole, then a tree, before rolling over.

EMS took the driver to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.