Manitoba RCMP officer charged with impaired driving

A 17-year member with the RCMP is being accused of impaired driving while off-duty.

Cpl. Scott Hanson was charged on Sept. 29 with impaired driving and refusal to provide a breath sample after an investigation stemming from an incident on Sept. 1.

Just before 10 p.m. that night RCMP were called out for a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 202 near Birds Hill Park.

“Officers responded immediately, located and stopped the suspect vehicle,” the release stated.

“Once out of the vehicle, the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.”

The release said the driver refused to provide a breath sample.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was called to monitor the investigation.

RCMP said Hanson has been placed on administrative duties. He is expected to be in court on Dec. 5.