December 1, 2017 7:58 am
Updated: December 1, 2017 10:08 am

Man found on sidewalk unconscious, with life-threatening injuries in Spryfield

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was found with life-threatening injuries on a sidewalk on Herring Cove Road on Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was discovered on a sidewalk in Spryfield with life-threatening head injuries.

Police were called just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday and responded to find the injured man on the ground unconscious in the 400-block of Herring Cove Road.

EHS transported the man to hospital.

Later in the morning, members of the Forensic Identification Unit could be seen focusing their attention on a dark-coloured Hyundai Sante Fe.

The vehicle was parked in the parking lot of Hand in Hand thrift store, a non-profit organization located at 410 Herring Cove Road.

A number of tarps could also be seen covering something in the parking lot near the vehicle.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and investigators anticipate being on scene throughout the day.

With a file from Cory McGraw

 

Global News