Man found on sidewalk unconscious, with life-threatening injuries in Spryfield

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was discovered on a sidewalk in Spryfield with life-threatening head injuries.

Police were called just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday and responded to find the injured man on the ground unconscious in the 400-block of Herring Cove Road.

EHS transported the man to hospital.

#Halifax Police and forensics on scene of an unknown incident on Herring Cove Road in Spryfield. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/gZJqg4DnqF — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) December 1, 2017

Later in the morning, members of the Forensic Identification Unit could be seen focusing their attention on a dark-coloured Hyundai Sante Fe.

The vehicle was parked in the parking lot of Hand in Hand thrift store, a non-profit organization located at 410 Herring Cove Road.

A number of tarps could also be seen covering something in the parking lot near the vehicle.

Forensics appear to be focusing on this Hyundai Sante Fe in the parking lot of Hand in Hand Thrift Store. There are numerous tarps covering something in the parking lot. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/qHP0jsgJ6l Story continues below — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) December 1, 2017

Very active scene on Herring Cove Road with police, forensics and investigators. Still waiting for details from police. @globalhalifax #Spryfield #Halifax pic.twitter.com/fze8efJbQb — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) December 1, 2017

Police say the investigation is ongoing and investigators anticipate being on scene throughout the day.

With a file from Cory McGraw