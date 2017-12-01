Forensics on scene of incident on Herring Cove Road in Spryfield
Halifax Regional Police are currently on the scene of an incident in Spryfield.
Little information is known at this time, however members of the Forensic Identification Unit could be seen focusing their attention on a Hyundai Sante Fe.
The vehicle is parked in the parking lot of Hand in Hand thrift store, a non-profit organization located at 410 Herring Cove Road.
A number of tarps could also be seen covering something in the parking lot near the vehicle.
Very active scene on Herring Cove Road with police, forensics and investigators. Still waiting for details from police. @globalhalifax #Spryfield #Halifax pic.twitter.com/fze8efJbQb
— Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) December 1, 2017
