Forensics on scene of incident on Herring Cove Road in Spryfield

Halifax Regional Police are currently on the scene of an incident in Spryfield.

Little information is known at this time, however members of the Forensic Identification Unit could be seen focusing their attention on a Hyundai Sante Fe.

#Halifax Police and forensics on scene of an unknown incident on Herring Cove Road in Spryfield. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/gZJqg4DnqF — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) December 1, 2017

The vehicle is parked in the parking lot of Hand in Hand thrift store, a non-profit organization located at 410 Herring Cove Road.

A number of tarps could also be seen covering something in the parking lot near the vehicle.

Forensics appear to be focusing on this Hyundai Sante Fe in the parking lot of Hand in Hand Thrift Store. There are numerous tarps covering something in the parking lot. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/qHP0jsgJ6l — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) December 1, 2017

Very active scene on Herring Cove Road with police, forensics and investigators. Still waiting for details from police. @globalhalifax #Spryfield #Halifax pic.twitter.com/fze8efJbQb — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) December 1, 2017

With files from Cory McGraw

