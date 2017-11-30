Lightning outscored by Saint John in their annual Shine the Light game

On a special night at Budweiser Gardens, the London Lightning put in a valiant effort but fell short in a 105-100 loss to the Saint John Riptide.

It was London’s annual “Shine the Light” game which raises money for the London Abused Women’s Centre and creates awareness in the effort to end violence against women.

The lower bowl of seats glowed purple as the night began and the Lightning wore custom jerseys that are being auctioned.

London found themselves fighting back numerous times throughout the game. They would tie the game, or even take a lead, but it never seemed to hold.

A two-point advantage at the end of the first quarter turned to a four-point deficit at the half.

The Lightning drew even at the end of the third quarter but again failed to take control against a Saint John team that stayed perfect early in the 2017-18 season, improving to 3-0.

London is now 1-2.

Royce White had a big night for the Lightning with 29 pounds and more than one authoritative dunk.

For the second game in a row, Kirk Williams Jr. was a big factor off the bench. He scored 13 and added seven rebounds.

Overall, rebounding was an issue for London as the Riptide held a 62-50 edge overall. Saint John’s, Anthony Stover had a game-high 19 rebounds of his own.

Former Lightning forward and former league MVP, Gabe Freeman equalled White in points with 29. White was named NBL of Canada MVP last season.

London shot 64.3 per cent from the free throw line and played without Ryan Anderson.

At halftime, even more purple was injected into the evening as members of the 2017 Vanier Cup champion Western Mustangs were honoured on the court.

Next up for the Lightning is a game in St. John’s Newfoundland on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

In other action on Thursday, Moncton defeated Cape Breton 112-111. The loss drops the Highlanders to 0-4. Moncton is now 3-2.

Along with Saint John, the Niagara River Lions remain the only other undefeated team in the league. Their next game is Friday on the road against the St. John’s Edge.