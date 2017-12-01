Manitoba grandma completes ParticipACTION 150 list with a twist

We met Nana Linda, or Linda LeBlanc, back in June when she was working towards her goal of completing the ParticipACTIOn 150 play list.

Six months later, ParticipACTION is over and Linda has finished what she calls the adventure of a lifetime.

ParticipACTION 150 is a way to expose Canadians to activities that are easily accessible. It is the ultimate list of 150 activities that, as voted by Canadians, define us. The activities range from lacrosse, soccer, swimming, volleyball and more.

For Linda LeBlanc, she took this challenge on because she wanted to keep up with her diabetes, to keep up with her grandchildren and to improve her overall health.

The Manitoba Grandma decided she couldn’t do it alone, so she recruited some helpful young blood; her three young grandchildren.

“I’m glad I had their help, because I wouldn’t have been able to do it otherwise,” LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc said she conquered fears, tried new things, and added her own creative flavour to sports she couldn’t do, like rugby, or had never heard of, like pilates.

“I learned, I guess, to be a little fearless because there were activities I was scared of doing, like horse back riding. I haven’t done that in 45 years and skating, again haven’t done that in 45 years,” LeBlanc said.

She said it was easy to get active when the weather was warm out, but when the breeze came in and winter started to roll in, it was a different picture.

“I wanted to quit a few times, but I thought now I want to finish what I start,” LeBlanc said.

She stuck to it and she completed not only the 150 activities on the playlist, but over 3,000 activities in general. She said she was doing nearly 10 activities a day during ParticipACTIOn 150.

LeBlanc said while the challenge is over, the real challenge begins when she pushes herself to continue the activities from here on out, which she intends to do.

“I know we’re still going to do activities. Not 150, but we’ll still play,” LeBlanc said.